Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vale by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vale by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,324,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 118,747 shares during the period.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

VALE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.