Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Sell

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

