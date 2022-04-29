ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $254,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 174.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $135,173,156 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

