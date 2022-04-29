Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 12,808 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,213,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 428.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 108.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of PCT opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.35.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

