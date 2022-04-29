Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

