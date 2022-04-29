Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $676.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

