Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 149.54%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

