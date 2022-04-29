Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 23,617 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENS opened at $1.42 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

