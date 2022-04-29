Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,833 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

