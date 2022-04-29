Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

