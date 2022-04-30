$0.42 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.