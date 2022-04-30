10,252 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $4.38 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

