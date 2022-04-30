1,142 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

