1,146 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.