11,611 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 in the last 90 days.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of OSCR opened at $7.36 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

