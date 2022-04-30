12,231 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $5.17 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Kodak in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $101,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last 90 days. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

