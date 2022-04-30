13,283 Shares in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

