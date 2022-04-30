134,334 Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Nextdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,342,000.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

NYSE:KIND opened at 4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 5.62. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.36 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 8.80.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.