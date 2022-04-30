13,862 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. Research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

