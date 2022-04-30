14,343 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,144,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.