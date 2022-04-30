14,362 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $10,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

