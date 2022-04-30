19,830 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

