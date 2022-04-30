2,000 Shares in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBW opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

