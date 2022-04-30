24,808 Shares in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE OWLT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Owlet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

