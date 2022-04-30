42,340 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:QSPT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:QSPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:QSPT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.
