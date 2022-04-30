4,861 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.