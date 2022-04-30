5,959 Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

