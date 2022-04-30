706 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.