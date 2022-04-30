Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,369 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,772,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,794. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.