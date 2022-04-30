Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,441.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,603.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,161.66 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.