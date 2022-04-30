Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,441.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,603.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,161.66 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.
Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.