Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

NYSE CF opened at $96.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

