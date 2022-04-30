Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

