Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

