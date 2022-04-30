Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Farmland Partners worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $682.98 million, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

