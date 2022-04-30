Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.