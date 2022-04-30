Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,934 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

LCII stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.