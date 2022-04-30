Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 921 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $65.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

