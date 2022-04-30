Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

