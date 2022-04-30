Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.