Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,513,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.