Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMD opened at $32.06 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

