Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

