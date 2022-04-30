Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

