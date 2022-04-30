Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.52 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 12.97%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

