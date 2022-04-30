Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.