Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

