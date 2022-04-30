Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 648.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

