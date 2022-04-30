Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 93,352 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.