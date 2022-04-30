Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

