Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 41.21% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QPT opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

